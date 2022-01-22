Verso Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $126,129.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.60 or 0.06927445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.25 or 1.00043978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

