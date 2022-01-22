Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

VRTX stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

