Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. 963,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 365,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

