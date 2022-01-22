Vesper Reaches Market Cap of $30.97 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Vesper has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and $660,635.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00010418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,777 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

