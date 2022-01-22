Vetri (VLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $47.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

