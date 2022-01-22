Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $24,814.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00304553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

