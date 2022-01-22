ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

