VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $48.20 million and approximately $279,154.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

