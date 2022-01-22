VIDY Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $324,007.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

