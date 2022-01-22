View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow View.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. View has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

