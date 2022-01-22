VIMworld 1-Day Volume Tops $156,737.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $14.89 million and $156,737.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

