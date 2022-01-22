Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,644 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.33% of Vir Biotechnology worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

VIR stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,675,746. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

