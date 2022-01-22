Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.37. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 40,403 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Malachite Innovations, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

