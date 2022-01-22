VITE Market Cap Hits $24.72 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $7.49 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042766 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,775,852 coins and its circulating supply is 499,204,741 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

