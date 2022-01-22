VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

