Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.22. 86,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 104,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James purchased 34,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 57,150 shares of company stock valued at $815,857 in the last quarter.

Volcon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.