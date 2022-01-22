Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $15,322.30

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $15,322.30 and approximately $327.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

