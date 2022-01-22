WABnetwork Trading Up 64.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $120,286.29 and $181.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00045838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005868 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.