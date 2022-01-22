Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 246,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,112. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

