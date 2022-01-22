Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.68. 340,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 400,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

