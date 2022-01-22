Wanchain Price Tops $0.41 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00173343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00365721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

