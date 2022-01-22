Warp Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $371,933.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $186.20 or 0.00530392 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $870,315.78 and approximately $371,933.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003372 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019159 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

