Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $820.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $815.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.20 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.87.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

