WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $527.55 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $527.55 million and $64.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00069525 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,840,575,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,329,117 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.