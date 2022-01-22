WazirX Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $251.31 million and $19.15 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

