Wedbush Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.