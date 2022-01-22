WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Market Cap of $492.32 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $492.32 million and $119.77 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00011554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

