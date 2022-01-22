WeOwn Price Tops $0.0068 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $682,619.88 and $98,006.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00045037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

