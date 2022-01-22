WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

