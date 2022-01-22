Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WABC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 155,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 97.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 121,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

