Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,067 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

