Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,067 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

