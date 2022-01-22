WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

