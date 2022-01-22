WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.33. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $165.31. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

