Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Weyerhaeuser worth $75,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

