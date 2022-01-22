Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

