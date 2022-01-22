Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 317.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average is $219.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.