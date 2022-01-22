WhiteCoin Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $444.00 million and $8.27 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004452 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

