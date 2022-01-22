Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $296.71 or 0.00846917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $33,028.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

