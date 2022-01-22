WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $18.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

