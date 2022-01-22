Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0004

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $28,299.93 and approximately $19,382.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

