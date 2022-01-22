Wild Beast Block (WBB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,317.85

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $4,317.85 and $5.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00305448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.