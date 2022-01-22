Wing Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.