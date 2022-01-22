Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Wings has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

