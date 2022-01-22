WINkLink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $205.13 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $290.73 million and approximately $205.13 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.