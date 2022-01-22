Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.75. Winland shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Winland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

