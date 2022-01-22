Wootrade (WOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.