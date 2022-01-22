Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

Workiva stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 394,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,176. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.