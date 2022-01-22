WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0195 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $419,427.01 and approximately $326,724.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,560,830 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

