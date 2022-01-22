WOWswap (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,728.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $85,728.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $8.69 or 0.00024712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.